- Fightful Select notes there was a heated argument between Vince McMahon and Mustafa Ali over a pitch for his character and that may be why he hasn’t been used, which could be why he’s asked to be released.
- As far as whether he’ll be released or not, Ringside News claims WWE’s policy is to let go of anyone who wants let go unless WWE expressly wants to keep them.
- According to PW Insider, Lita’s appearance on SmackDown this past week was a last minute decision. She was booked Thursday for the show the next night.
- Speaking of Lita, Fightful says she engaged in talks with AEW in 2021 for a possible program with Britt Baker that would have included a match at All Out but they couldn’t come to an agreement.
- Fightful also says there is still a chance Kairi Sane re-signs with WWE in February when her contract is up but many believe she won’t and an appearance in AEW wouldn’t be a surprise.
