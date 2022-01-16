Brody King won ROH award on his way to AEW

On Brody King’s way to AEW, he picked up a special honor from ROH. After debuting in AEW as a member of Malakai Black’s House of Black, King received the Best Finisher award for 2021 in ROH, as voted on by the fans.

The Gonzo Bomb is King’s special way of thundering pain onto his opponent. Here is an example of the winning move in execution.

ROH handed out a few more 2021 awards in addition to the Briscoes cleaning up trophy wins earlier in the week. Rok-C lost the ROH Women’s Championship to Deonna Purrazzo on Impact Wrestling, but she did earn a consolation prize as Best New Star.

Rok-C came out of relative obscurity as a 19-year-old to win a grueling tournament and be crowned women’s champion. Rok-C wasn’t the only breakout star of the ROH women’s division. Quinn McKay stepped away from the broadcaster table and into the ring to demonstrate surprising athleticism and take home the award for Breakout Star of the Year.

BREAKOUT STAR OF THE YEAR: QUINN MCKAY https://t.co/wo82pXWoDj pic.twitter.com/QwtA6erIo3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) January 12, 2022

Enjoy the highlights from Rok-C versus McKay.

The final award on the list is arguably the most important for a man of panache. Dalton Castle peacocked his way with Baby Chickens into the hearts of ROH viewers to win Best Entrance.

