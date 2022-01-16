Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 39 results & Week 40 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Jan. 9-15, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

It was an amazing week of wrestling, but only one man slayed a dragon...

The Cowboy and the guy he handed his first loss in AEW both placed, along with someone who’s still undefeated and two new champions from Tony Khan’s fed.

With wins over three former World champs, The Rainmaker almost took top spot. He settled for second, with the man he took the IWGP World Heavyweight title from also making the cut.

NXT’s new big bad booty daddy and Impact’s forbidden door opening hot mama fill out a hard fought top ten.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 39

1. Hangman Page

2. Kazuchika Okada

3. Bron Breakker

4. Jade Cargill

5. Jungle Boy

6. CM Punk

7. Luchasaurus

8. Bryan Danielson

9. (tie) Mickie James

9. (tie) Shingo Takagi

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where the All Elite posse continues to creep up on the Tribal Chief...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Jan. 8

1. Roman Reigns - 164.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 123.5

3. CM Punk - 117

4. Hangman Page - 71.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 46.5

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.