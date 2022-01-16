Rumor Look Back: July 9 - 15, 2021

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. Let’s get right to it!
- Variety says a new John Cena movie named Argylle is scheduled to begin shooting in August in Europe. This has led to speculation that Cena might not be able to wrestle in a match at WWE SummerSlam 2021 on Aug. 21.
- He was able to work the show. Apparently Argylle is a spy movie with Cena & Henry Cavill so that should be fun. (0/1)
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian says WWE wants Brock Lesnar to “commit to live shows”. They are working on his return, which will likely occur some time after SummerSlam.
- He returned right at SummerSlam. The man is working more dates now that I recall him working in ages given he’s the WWE champion. He’s done live TV shows but I don’t think Brock is working a house show.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer mentioned that Aleister Black had the ability to opt out at the 30 day mark of WWE’s non-compete clause in his contract. He could have waited the full 90 days, but he instead chose to opt out 30 days after WWE released him.
- No real reason to wait.
- Zarian also claims that Stephanie McMahon has a meeting at the end of the month with one of the networks about their ideas for gimmick theme shows.
- We haven’t seen a ton of gimmick themed shows so I’m guessing the ideas didn’t go over well.
- WWE is expected to return to Saudi Arabia for an event before the end of the year.
- They returned for Crown Jewel in October. Entertainment wise, it was probably their best Saudi show. Sounds like they’ll be moving the Elimination Chamber there. It will be... Annual. (1/1)
- According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is “locked in” as the main event of SummerSlam.
- That was the match. (1/1)
- Fightful Select says Bayley suffered her injury during a mandatory “return to the road” session at the WWE Performance Center in what was apparently a freak accident.
- That’s a damn shame. She was continuing to kill it in everything she did. Hopefully she’s back soon and she gets a spot at WrestleMania, especially because she didn’t have a spot last year.
- They also say that her injury may have led to some changes in plans for incoming talent. That could be why we saw three different women called up on SmackDown this week.
- I don’t know how much thoughts really go into call ups.
- The Wrestling Observer notes Vince McMahon was changing scripts around for SmackDown this week during the day Friday.
- Certainly not a new story.
- For what it’s worth, Stephanie McMahon told Variety that WWE will have a brand new presentation with a lot of new elements when they go back out on the road in front of fans.
- Yeah, not really. (0/1)
- As far as Jimmy Uso, Dave Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio that nothing is happening within WWE regarding a punishment for his DUI arrest.
- Seems about right, at least regarding his on screen presentation. And in this business, that’s what really matters. (1/1)
- The reasoning behind that, apparently, is that what they have planned is too important and they don’t want to screw that up. They’re building to this main event angle involving The Rock at WrestleMania next year, and Jimmy is playing a part in that.
- It really isn’t looking like the Rock is going to be at WrestleMania this year, but I guess we should sit on this for a couple more months.
- Paul Heyman will no longer co-host Talking Smack, with Pat McAfee acting as a permanent replacement, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.
- Paul was gone, but Pat Mac only replaced him for like a month. Apparently, Talking Smack is still a thing, though in the barest bones format, and Pat is not involved. (1/2)
- PW Insider says WWE has paused all documentary work and scheduled premieres right now.
- Because they fired a bunch of folks in that division so had no choice?
- The Observer notes that Impact Wrestling is looking to move its television tapings to Las Vegas in front of live fans later this year.
- They had the Bound for Glory tapings there. (1/1)
- Looks like WWE has pushed the Draft back from the previously reported post-SummerSlam dates. Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, says he was told Oct. 1 & 4, or Oct. 4 & 8 are the current options.
- They did push it til October 1 & 4. (1/1)
- Sources told Fightful Select WWE creative has worked on plans for Sonya Deville’s in-ring return. At one point, she was “pencilled in” to compete in Sunday’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
- We’re still waiting on it. It’s the slowest build with her feud with Naomi.
- The recent changes to the WWE Network/Peacock documentary schedule are “a result of changes in strategy and rollout“ after WWE merged their Advanced Media and Television departments earlier this year, says PW Insider.
- Merged them meaning they laid off a bunch of them?
- Insider also says Mia Yim and Shane Thorne will be dropping their Retribution names whenever they return to TV (R.I.P. SLAPJACK).
- So they never returned to TV. So no way to evaluate this.
- Post Wrestling reports that Chris Spradlin, aka Chris Hero, was backstage at Ring of Honor Best in the World. Sources told them he was working as an agent on the show.
- He’s a good person to have in that role.
- Fightful Select says John Cena will be making his return to WWE soon, possibly on the July 23 episode of SmackDown.
- He returned at Money in the Bank, which was soon but now that episode of SmackDown. (1/2)
- WrestleVotes has a source telling them WWE has some cool things planned for this weekend and to expect a surprise or two.
- I think Cena would be that surprise. (1/1)
- For what it’s worth, Big E told talkSPORT that New Day collectively rejected an idea from Vince McMahon to break up the group after KofiMania.
- I’m glad they held their ground on that.
- According to Fightful Select, Bo Dallas did some work backstage with WWE not related to actual wrestling before he was released by the company.
- Like as a producer/agent?
- Fightful also says Brian Pillman Jr.’s deal with MLW will be up soon and the Varsity Blonds are expected to be full-time with AEW moving forward.
- Brian Jr. hasn’t worke dan MLW show since March. (1/1)
- Edge vs. Seth Rollins is still the plan for SummerSlam. Edge mocking Rollins on The Bump yesterday was the latest reminder.
- That was the match. It was a very good one. (1/1)
- Last week’s Observer Newsletter reported that recent mentions of Daniel Bryan’s name on SmackDown aren’t an indication he’s coming back. On Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez mentioned that people working on WWE projects like video games have been told not to include Bryan ‘because he’s not with this company.’
- He did not come back.
- Both Meltzer and Alvarez cautioned this might not mean anything, because whatever Bryan’s plans are in WWE or elsewhere, they’re a closely held secret. “Nobody really knows what he’s doing.”
- He ended up in AEW, but apparently it was a hard decision.
- WWE is still considering shortening Tegan Nox’s name to simply “Nox” on the main roster, says PW Insider.
- They did do that but, it was short lived as she was soon released. (1/1)
- Moving Aliyah to Raw has been under consideration for about a month, according to Fightful Select. “It was said she made a good impression on officials during a scouting trip.”
- She is a SmackDown talent. She just defeated Natalya in record time. (0/1)
This week: 11/16 - 69%
Overall: 4,019/7,100 - 56.6%
Have a great week, everyone. Stay safe out there.
