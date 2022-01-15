Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer tweeted WWE is considering rebranding Elimination Chamber as “WrestleMania Chamber”. He also mentioned that “The Annual Elimination Chamber” has been proposed as a name for the upcoming event in Saudi Arabia.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter says Bayley could return from injury as early as next month, but it’s more likely she’ll is back in March. Sasha Banks is also expected to return in March.

It may have changed due to Roman Reigns missing Day 1 and Banks’ injury, but this week’s Newsletter reports the original plans for WrestleMania 38 were Universal champ Brock Lesnar vs. Reigns, WWE champ Seth Rollins vs. Big E, Kevin Owens or Bobby Lashley, Raw Women’s champ Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair, and SmackDown Women’s champ Charlotte Flair vs. Banks.

Hiroshi Tanahashi announced he’s re-signed with New Japan.

Sunny allegedly threatened to kill her intimate partner with scissors before she was arrested on Thursday, per TMZ. She appeared to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol, according to the officer who witnessed the incident. The alleged victim was not harmed.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.