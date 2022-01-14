Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Fightful mentioned that WWE is planning to bring the Elimination Chamber to their next show in Saudi Arabia, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 19.
- Someone in Saudi Arabia told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that WWE might also tape an episode of Raw while they are there.
- It sounds like Triple H was “bummed out” by WWE’s sweeping cuts to NXT and Performance Center staff last week, per PWTorch’s Wade Keller. Triple H was building the team he planned to use if he ever ran the main roster, but that group was suddenly dismantled by the releases.
- While discussing Asuka’s potential return for the upcoming Royal Rumble match, Zarian stated, “she should be cleared now.”
- On his “Les Anti-Pods de la Lutte” podcast, Pat Laprade claimed that former ROH World champ PCO has signed a contract with Impact Wrestling. The deal allows for PCO to work indie dates, but Impact bookings take priority.
