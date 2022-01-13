Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Seth Rollins played to the crowd against The Usos in a dark segment after SmackDown last Friday, leading to speculation he may at least lean babyface for his Royal Rumble program with Roman Reigns.
- The famous “Rock Concert” main event with The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin has been edited out of the Peacock version of Mar. 23, 2003 Raw. A highlight video of the WrestleMania 19 go home segment is still on WWE.com
- Several people in WWE love Wardlow’s potential and the company will try to lure him away from AEW when his contract is up, tweets WrestleVotes.
- On his What Happened When podcast, Tony Schiavone revealed AEW picked up a two-year extension on his existing contract. He’ll remain with the company through at least mid-2024.
- According to PW Insider, Moose & Deonna Purrazzo were “banged up” after there matches at Impact’s Hard To Kill PPV, but haven’t missed any bookings as a result. Trey Miguel and Rosemary weren’t so lucky, and will this weekend’s Wrestling Revolver show due to injuries suffered last weekend.
