Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

AIW Ether (Jan. 13, 7:30 pm ET)

Uncle Chase Burnett vs. Johnny Patch vs. Riley Rose vs. TKD Evan Ambrose vs. “Big” Twan Tucker Isaiah Broner vs. Zach Nystrom Bulking Season (Arthur McArthur & Chuck Stone) vs. the Von Engelands (Eden & Sidney von Engeland) Levi Everett vs. the Duke (Golden Boot Match) Brian Carson & Casey Carrington vs. Members Only (Calvin G. Lewis & Malcolm Cambridge) Katie Arquette vs. Megan Meyers Kaplan vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas Derek Dillinger vs. Max Caster

AIW are back and don’t let the relative lack of big names fool you, they’ll bring it top to bottom, folks! The Production’s main man takes aim at Max Caster, the Duke found somebody to watch his pussycat so he can go after the golden boot, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

WCPW Situation Critical (Jan. 14, 7 pm PT)

Adrian Quest vs. Kenny King vs. Titus Alexander vs. TJ Perkins Adriel Noctis, D-Rogue, & El Cucuy vs. Mr. Iguana, Midas Kreed, & Viento Bryan Keith vs. Vinnie Massaro AJ Gray vs. Juicy Finau Davey Richards vs. Kevin Blackwood Homicide vs. Jacob Fatu Aramis vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Rey Horus Masha Slamovich vs. Nicole Savoy

West Coast Pro are back and I mean come on, how hard do I have to sell this one? Homicide vs. the Samoan Werewolf? Aramis vs. Speedball vs. Horus?! C’mon!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Most Notorious / Say You Will (Jan. 14-15)

—Most Notorious (Jan. 14, 7 pm ET)—

Alex Shelley vs. Jimmy Jacobs Matt Cardona vs. Rhyno Dark Sheik vs. Tony Deppen Atticus Cogar vs. Matthew Justice Alex Colon (c) vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) Leon Ruff vs. Rich Swann 2 Cold Scorpio & Ricky Morton vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY)

—Say You Will (Jan. 15, 8 pm CT)—

Allie Katch vs. Kylie Rae AJ Gray vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Tony Deppen Bandido vs. Blake Christian Matt Cardona vs. Ricky Morton The Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. the Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) (GCW Tag Team Championship) 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Jonathan Gresham (c) (ROH World Championship)

GCW are back with another double-header and holy hell 2 Cold Scorpio challenges Gresh for the original ROH World Championship hell yeah let’s get it! Plus the Briscoes’ reign continues, Ricky Morton gets his old backside up to some fun stuff and more!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

TERMINUS: Modern Age Grappling (Jan. 16, 6 pm ET)

Janai Kai vs. Liiza Hall Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Kiera Hogan (Impact Digital Media Championship) Adam Priest vs. Daniel Garcia vs. Invictus Khash vs. JDX Bandido vs. Baron Black Catch Point (Fred Yehi & “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams) vs. Dante Cabellero & Joe Keys Mike Bennett vs. Moose Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty Jonathan Gresham (c) vs. Josh Alexander (ROH World Championship Pure Rules Match)

TERMINUS is here, bringing together an array of the finest grapplers you’ll find on the American indies since Evolve died! Former Evolve Tag Team Champions Yehi and Williams reunite, Baron Black gets a chance to shine against Bandido, and Gresh defends the original ROH title against the Walking Weapon himself!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

Danhausen vs. Mordecai

AIW kick us off with this freebie pitting the forces of good and evil against one another, enjoy!

LuFisto vs. Viper

Beyond and Women’s Wrestling Revolution offer up this hot and sprinty piece of action for us, check it out!

LA Fights Vol. 2

Last but not least, we have a full free show from GCW’s west coast subsidiary LA Fights, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.