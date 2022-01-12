AEW Dynamite Preview (Jan 12, 2022): Free Wardlow

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Last week, Hangman Adam Page retained his world championship title with a clean pin on The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson. MJF’s plans to build up his win/loss record were foiled by an interfering CM Punk. Jericho and Eddie Kingston once again found themselves reluctantly on the same team against the ever-present 2.0. Adam Cole assured us, The Young Bucks, and ReDRagon that everything was fine and everyone was happy. Wardlow defeated Antonio Zambrano with help he definitely did not ask for from Shawn Spears. Jade Cargill became the first-ever TBS Champion. Malakai Black defeated Brian Pillman Jr. with ease. And finally, Jurassic Express defeated The Lucha Bros in the main event to become the new AEW Tag Team Champions!

This Week’s Headliner:

MJF wants to build up his win/loss record in AEW by mowing through jobbers (hey, it worked for Britt Baker). CM Punk wants to punch MJF in the face and ruin his life. Wardlow, well, what exactly does Wardlow want? That’s the real question here.

Wardlow has been MJF’s go-to guy for when he doesn’t want to face the consequences of his actions. He threw him in front of Cody, and now he’s throwing him in front of CM Punk. In the past, Wardlow has happily cashed his check and complied, but lately, he seems a little reluctant to do so. I mean, if you had Shawn Spears as an assigned accountabilibuddy you’d probably question your employment too.

CM Punk seems to think he can convince Wardlow to leave MJF, but MJF obviously feels secure enough in his relationship with the War Dog to send him against his current nemesis.

Which one of them is right? Tonight will we see a straightforward battle between The Best in the World and The War Dog? Or will Wardlow finally see the light and leave MJF and his little ring to fight their own battles?

The Title Scene:

The World Championship is safe in Hangman Adam Page’s hand after defeating The American Dragon Bryan Danielson in under 60 minutes. Now that’s some real cowboy shit! Page solidified his championship reign by handing Danielson his first loss in AEW with a gnarly buckshot lariat and a clean pin. He’s not a fluke champion after all! But what’s next for the Millennial Cowboy? Perhaps tonight, we find out.

An undefeated Jade Cargill is the first-ever TBS Champion. Cargill is undefeated, and while she has heelish tendencies (I honestly see her more of a tweener), she has never been afraid of a fight. Hell, why would she be? Did I mention that she’s undefeated? Here’s hoping they do a little open challenge action with this secondary belt to build up the belt, give Cargill a chance to prove the naysayers wrong, and feature the talent in the women’s division. I mean, she had to make some sort of deal with Mercedes Martinez to secure her help, didn’t she? Let’s she that fight immediately!

After a devastating spot to Rey Fenix, Jurassic Express won the Tag Team Championships last week. (His arm is not broken! Thank god!)This championship reign has been a long time coming, especially for the crowd favorite Jungle Boy. But this is their first championship reign which means that the entire tag team division is out for fresh blood. So who will be the first team to step up?

Sammy Guevara won an interim TNT Championship last week on Battle of the Belts. Tonight he puts the title on the line against Daniel Garcia. Garcia has been on TV a fair amount lately helping 2.0 harass and terrorize Eddie Kingston, but tonight is a chance for him to show off for the Dynamite audience. It is unlikely that Guevara will drop this interim title until he can face off with the real champion, Cody Rhodes, but showcase matches like this are the perfect use of such a title. My money is on Jericho and Kingston somehow getting involved.

The World Women’s Champion Britt Baker proved her critics wrong when she finally defeated Riho in one-on-one combat. There were a couple of tense moments between her and her stablemate Jamie Hayter during the match, but they seemed to work in out by the end and even had a nice group hug. But are they really on the same page, or will Hayter be Baker’s next challenger?

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Hikaru Shida and Serena Deeb are going to try and kill each other again, and it’s going to be awesome.

-Ricky Starks beat Matt Sydal at Battle of the Belts, but not without a little distraction action from Powerhouse Hobbs. Tonight Dante Martin, Matt Sydal’s friend and Team Taz’s nemesis, is looking to take the big man on for himself. Will Team Taz finally get their revenge, or will Dante Martin continue to evade and succeed?

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.