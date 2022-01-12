Briscoes win numerous ROH awards for 2021

Ring of Honor handed out awards for the year of 2021, and tag team action reigned supreme. The Briscoes took home several of the honors.

Let’s run down the winners so far, as voted on by the fans. Check out the full list of nominees here.

As tag team specialists, it makes sense for the Briscoes to win Tag Team of the Year.

Dem Boys weren’t on the same page to start the year, but they worked through their problems to become 12-time ROH tag champs by the end of the year. The match that earned them gold was voted as the Match of the Year.

MATCH OF THE YEAR: THE BRISCOES VS. THE OGK AT FINAL BATTLE: END OF AN ERA





The Briscoes took on the OGK duo of Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a barn burner at Final Battle. The post-match celebration was crashed by FTR for the Holy Shit Moment of the Year.

In singles action, Jonathan Gresham’s climb from Pure champion to world champion earned him the honor of Male Wrestler of the Year. Gresham took home the award for the second consecutive year.

MALE WRESTLER OF THE YEAR: JONATHAN GRESHAM

Rok-C was crowned ROH women’s world champ after winning a tournament. That was the primary focus of ROH’s women’s division this year, so it stands to reason that Rok-C would be dubbed Female Wrestler of the Year.

Keeping with the champion theme, Shane Taylor Promotions won Faction of the Year after holding the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship for 10 months. Shane Taylor, Moses, and Kaun were the primary trio with O’Shay Edwards as a substitute.

FACTION OF THE YEAR: SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS

ROH returns with Supercard of Honor on April 1. Keeping all this talent in the mix would be a strong step toward ensuring an exciting lineup.

Do you agree with the ROH award winners for 2021?