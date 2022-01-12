Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Ringside News claims WWE has changed its policy to now being completely open to wrestlers appearing who actively work for outside companies.

According to PW Insider, Melina and Cameron are both expected for the women’s Royal Rumble this year.

Speaking of which, there’s growing speculation that Paige, who has been doing some teasing, could make a one night return for the Royal Rumble.

Betting odds have Big E has an early favorite to win the men’s Royal Rumble, with Bianca Belair favored on the women’s side.

Karrion Kross claimed to Chris Van Vliet that when he was called up to the main roster in WWE there was talk of him working with Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Bray Wyatt, and Roman Reigns.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.