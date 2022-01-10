Ring of Honor announces its return

When Ring of Honor announced its hiatus in October of last year, there wasn’t a lot of hope for the influential promotion. The farewell vibe of December’s Final Battle PPV didn’t help, but the Sinclair-owned brand’s Chief Operating Officer Joe Koff insisted it wasn’t the end.

Now, with ROH having generated some buzz via their collaboration with Impact Wrestling at this past weekend’s Hard To Kill event, Ring of Honor is announcing its return.

It’s exactly when ROH said they’d be back — April’s Supercard of Honor PPV. The big remaining questions revolve around what the “reimagined” company will look like, and who will return after the entire roster was released along with the hiatus announcement.

While we ponder that, here’s the presser for Supercard:

Ring of Honor returns to live wrestling with Supercard of Honor - slated for Friday, April 1 at the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas-Fort Worth. Tickets for the annual pay-per-view extravaganza go on sale Friday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for HonorClub members, and Friday, Jan. 28 at 11 a.m. Eastern/10 a.m. Central for the general public. Since 2006, Supercard of Honor has been the stage for some of ROH’s most memorable and historic matches featuring the best wrestlers on the planet. Keep it locked into ROHWrestling.com and ROH’s social media channels for Supercard of Honor announcements.

April 1 is WrestleMania 38 weekend in North Texas, so there will be no shortage of talent in the area. ROH could potentially be running at the same time as a Wrestlecon show featuring Impact, GCW’s The Collective, and more — not to mention WWE SmackDown.

Thoughts?