On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said original plans called for Seth Rollins to defend the WWE championship at WrestleMania 38.

Sean Ross Sapp notes that despite talk to the contrary, WWE and Becky Lynch are still able to use “The Man” if they want, they’ve just elected not to do so recently.

Meltzer said on WOR that there’s been talk of doing an Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page feud next.

PW Insider notes that Tasha Steelz and Jordynne Grace were the ones who pushed hard to do an Ultimate X match for the Knockouts but they didn’t know it was going to happen until it was announced.

They also say morale at Impact was high after the Hard to Kill pay-per-view, with excitement surrounding the announcement of Mickie James in the Royal Rumble.

