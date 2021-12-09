Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Some signs the reports of their break-up were greatly exaggerated: Wrestling Inc’s Raj Giri tweeted “word I’ve gotten is that Charlotte Flair and Andrade are still very much together,” and Andrade posted a selfie seemingly to Charlotte and commented “F…. Fake News”

Day 1 is “a Nick Khan idea” that WWE hopes to make an annual New Year’s Day PPV, per Wrestling Observer Radio. Speculation is they’ll continue to load up the card to make it a success and ensure that happens.

Regardless of what happens with her husband Johnny Gargano, Fightful Select says WWE hasn’t discussed Candice LeRae’s contract situation because it isn’t up until next spring and they typically prefer to wait until closer to the expiration to date to open negotiations. The site also says the possibility of freezing her contract for the time she’s missed while pregnant hasn’t been addressed internally.

According to PW Insider, former WWE writer and current executive with Dwayne Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions Brian Gewirtz is working on a book about his time with WWE that’s due out next summer. Gewirtz was full time with WWE from 1999-2012, and worked as a consultant for three years after that.

Speaking of former WWE writers, on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said that before Awesome Kong left WWE the plan was to do a Kong vs. Beth Phoenix match at WrestleMania.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.