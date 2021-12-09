Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3, Episode 10 (Dec. 9, 8 pm ET)

Dak Draper vs. Dan Barry Brian Johnson vs. Trish Adora Matt Taven vs. Teddy Goodz Atticus Cogar vs. Masha Slamovich Alec Price vs. Willow Nightingale Hot Wheelz (“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA) vs. IronBeast (KTB & Shane Mercer)

Uncharted Territory rolls on with the exciting return of the tag team legally unable to call themselves Hot Wheelz— but like they say “be gay do crime” and I will call them whatever I like— against IronBeast!

WCPW Iceland (Dec. 10, 7 pm PST)

Dark Sheik & Trish Adora vs. Janai Kai & Nicole Savoy D-Rogue vs. Midas Kreed vs. Nick Wayne vs. Yoya Brody King & Karl Fredericks vs. West Coast Wrecking Crew (Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs) Alex Shelley vs. Kevin Blackwood Rocky Romero vs. Titus Alexander ACH vs. Bandido Daniel Garcia vs. Vinnie Massaro Alexander Hammerstone vs. Juicy Finau AJ Gray vs. Jacob Fatu (South City Street Fight)

West Coast Pro are back and I mean, y’all this card is just jacked, right? ACH/Bandido alone, baby!

Warrior Wrestling 17 (Dec. 12, 4 pm CT)

Chelsea Green vs. Skye Blue Bandido vs. Dante Martin Brody King vs. Sam Adonis Carlos Romo vs. Fuego Del Sol KC Navarro vs. Rocky Romero Mercedes Martinez vs. Thunder Rosa (c) (WW Women’s Championship) Aramis (c) vs. Flamita (WW Lucha Championship) Blake Christian vs. Trey Miguel (c) vs. Will Ospreay (WW Championship)

And last but not least, Warrior Wrestling are comin’ at you with a star-studded card top to bottom!

Kylie Rae vs. Mercedes Martinez

Starting off hot with this bad girl courtesy of RISE, check it out!

Jessicka Havok vs. Kimber Lee vs. Meiko Satomura

And sticking with the top shelf women’s wrestling theme, we’ve got this kickass three-way from Wrestling Revolver, enjoy!

JT Dunn vs. Lee Moriarty

And a left turn with Limitless Wrestling, check it out!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.