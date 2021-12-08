MLW Roundup: NZO debut on Fusion, Davey Richards wins Opera Cup, more!

The world of MLW never sleeps.

Wednesday night’s episode of Fusion: ALPHA is getting rowdy with one major debut and two title fights. MLW is bringing in a certified G, NZO (fka Enzo Amore).

The bonafide stud is scheduled to compete against Matt Cross. That it a tough test, and it should surely shed light on how NZO’s ring skills will stack up in MLW.

Also on the card, Alexander Hammerstone will defend the MLW World Heavyweight Championship versus a mystery opponent. Since Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto) is making the match, it’s anyone’s guess who the opponent will be. Perhaps this snooping footage from Emilio Sparks can shed light on it. Last week, Sparks spied Duran opening a door with a big key. He muttered, “My brother, it’s time to unleash you again.”

If Duran brings in Matanza, then that would be a badass bonus match. I have doubts that is his plan for Hammerstone, because Matanza was already revealed as Jeff Cobb to battle alongside Hammerman in the War Chamber. Hammerstone against Cobb is the kind of match that deserves promotion.

Last but not least for Fusion, 5150 has a tag title shot against Los Parks in a street fight. That is going to be insane. Just listen to the trash-talk from Konnan’s crew. If that doesn’t get you pumped for a wild brawl, then I don’t know what will. Warning: Language NSFW.

A Philly Street Fight is headed your way this Wednesday and 5150 aim to take the World Tag Team Titles from Los Parks!



Set reminder : https://t.co/lh9MhOV9oP pic.twitter.com/STqtuRr9iu — MLW (@MLW) December 6, 2021

Fusion: ALPHA airs at 7 pm ET on Wednesdays for MLW’s YouTube channel. The broadcast is also shown on television at 10 pm ET Saturday nights on beIN SPORTS.

Catching up with last week’s episode of Fusion: ALPHA, Davey Richards won the Opera Cup tournament. He outlasted TJP in a thrilling finale. Both men worked leg submissions in the lengthy duel. TJP almost snatched glory after a blitz of maneuvers. He cradle slammed Richards on the apron and followed with a mamba splash. Richards kicked out on the cover. The American Wolf rallied with a flying double stomp onto the apron, a second flying stomp back in the ring, and a brainbuster. TJP kicked out, so Richards went to an ankle lock. TJP rolled through to escape and worked for a submission. Richards countered for an ankle pick to tap out TJP.

Other results and activity from episode 11 of Fusion: ALPHA included:

KC Navarro defeated WARHORSE. Navarro surprised his opponent with a running sliced bread for victory.

Sparks tried to tie Myron Reed to the conspiracy that he was using Calvin Tankman to attack Alex Kane. Reed didn’t take the bait on such speculation.

Sea Stars defeated Top Dogs. Delmi Exo hit an exploder suplex into the corner. Ashley Vox stepped onto her sister’s shoulders for a falling senton to secure the pin. Willow was on commentary for that bout. Afterward, Holidead came out looking for a fight, so they brawled to the back.

Alex Kane announced that he dumped American Top Team and started his own fight club called Bomaye. The new MLW National Openweight champ will finish every opponent quickly and efficiently.

In other news, MLW announced their next mini-series endeavor premiering January 6. MLW Azteca will focus on matchmaker Cesar Duran taking the roster to compete in underground fight clubs in Mexico. That’s a fancy story way to present MLW’s recent voyage into Tijuana to wrestler with The Crash promotion.

Mas Lucha reported the lineup for that card. Keep in mind that these bouts might have been shuffled before showtime, but this will give an idea what to expect for MLW Azteca.

Alexander Hammerstone & Pagano vs. King Muertes & Taurus

5150 vs. Aerostar & Drago

Mads Krugger vs. Bestia 666

Richard Holliday vs. Psycho Clown

Arez, Black Danger, & Dinamico vs. Aramis, Destiny, & Myzteziz

Davey Richards, Rey Horus, & Alex Kane vs. Hijo del Vikingo, Laredo Kid, & Octagon Jr.

Toto vs Proximo

Extreme Tiger vs. Mecha Wolf

MLW announced more incoming talent for Blood & Thunder in Dallas on January 21. The Saito brothers are coming over from All Japan Pro Wrestling. The press release states that Jun and Rei were born in Japan but raised in Nebraska. They competed in sumo wrestling for eight years then dived into professional wrestling by joining the AJPW dojo.

One final note involves the rumor mill. Will Ospreay missed out an a planned appearance during November, but he declared that his arrival in MLW will still happen.