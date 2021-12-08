AEW Dynamite Preview (Dec 8, 2021): All About The Bling

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the UBS Arena on Long Island in Elmont, New York. Last week, Bryan Danielson took out Dark Order’s Alan “5” Angels, and all he got for it was another match with a Dark Order member! Miro was lost in an existential void, Lee Moriarty took CM Punk to the limit while MJF ran his mouth on commentary. Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter were back on the same page (sort of), and Adam Cole was so completely over Orange Cassidy he had his friends beat him up for him. Wardlow crushed AC Adams while Shawn Spears was there. Sting and Darby Allin handed The Gunn Club their first L, and Le Champion got jumped backstage by those pesky 2.0 boys. Lio Rush had his feelings hurt, and Ruby Soho defeated Kris Statlander. And finally, Cody Rhodes went bloody old school as he pulled out all the stops - including fire - to defeat his rival Andrade El Idolo.

This Week’s Headliner:

The Dynamite Diamond is still a thing, apparently, so here we are again having a Battle Royal to pretend like this is a real piece of hardware people covet. However, it’s not a real battle royal. Instead, it’s like a mini-one with the last two men standing, winning an opportunity to fight for the ring on 12/15.

MJF will undoubtedly be one of the winners - he won the ring the last two times - but who will his opponent be? My money’s on Lio Rush. He needs the bump after his embarrassing failure with Dante Martin and Team Taz, and his persona would gel well with a giant ostentatious ring in a way that many others on the roster wouldn’t. Could you imagine OC with the ring? (Yeah, I did want that. Last year sucked.)

Of course, it is also likely that MJF loses the opportunity to defend the ring due to shenanigans caused by his current rival CM Punk and wouldn’t that be delicious?

The Title Scene:

The road to Winter is Coming continues as The World Champion challenger Bryan Danielson takes on yet another member of The Dark Order. This time he’ll face off with everyone’s favorite guard dog and Hangman Adam Page’s biggest fan, John Silver. The result will be the same, Danielson will win, Page will be pissed and want to fight, and Danielson will deflect, but boy, is this one going to be fun!

The World Women’s Champion Britt Baker is putting a lot of trust in Jamie Hayter to deal with her little Riho problem. Of course, Jamie Hayter is a wild card at the best of times, and I’m not too convinced that she’s over being accidentally kicked in the face and out of the TBS championship tournament.

We’re down to the final four in the TBS Championship tournament. Soon Thunder Rosa will take on Nyla Rose while Ruby Soho faces Jade Cargill. There is no match tonight, but expect a package or backstage interview (or two) to keep the momentum of the tournament up. We’re less than a month from crowning the first-ever TBS Champ!

PAC and The Tag Team Champions have had a rough couple of weeks. Injured, screwed over, with enemies swarming from all angles...it’s hard to keep up. PAC was already wearing one eye patch, but after the brutal mist-based attack from Malakai Black last week? Who knows. Do they even make double eye patches?

TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defeated newcomer Tony Nese last week. It doesn’t have quite the same ring as “legend killer,” but we really should start calling Guevara the “new signee killer.” Everyone thinks Sammy and the TNT title are the easy targets when coming into AEW, but boy are they wrong. Hopefully, Sammy can keep the winning streak up when Miro returns from the void.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-The Young Bucks go up against Rocky Romero & Chuck Taylor because we deserve nice things.

-Jericho & Eddie Kingston maybe joining forces to deal with their little 2.0 problem?

-More Gunn Club antics at the expense of Darby Allin & Sting.

-Snack time with HOOK.

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET to see how all this plays out.