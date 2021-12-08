Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that Nick Khan is most likely to replace Vince McMahon in WWE if and when that needs to happen.

The Observer speculates that this big Liv Morgan push will indeed result in a title win, even if she isn’t champion for long.

They also say it’s still expected that Kevin Owens is leaving WWE soon and he’s been added to the title match at Day 1 to take the pin and keep everyone else strong.

Per Fightful Select, there were plans in place for “a robust amount of NXT talent” to be included in the WWE 2K22 video game, though it’s unclear what new stars will make the cut.

MLW has plans to build to a big weekend next year featuring stars from All Japan Pro Wrestling, says PW Insider.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.