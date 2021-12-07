MLW to launch a lucha libre mini-series in Jan. 2022

Their relationship with New Japan may be done, but MLW isn’t done branching out into different regional styles of pro wrestling.

Major League Wrestling today (Dec. 6) announced a new “stand-alone mini-series” set in “the masked world of Mexican lucha libre”. MLW Azteca will premiere Thurs., Jan. 6 at 8pm ET on YouTube and Fite, with episodes then airing the following Saturday on beIN SPORTS at 10pm ET.

It’s not clear how long the MLW Azteca mini-series will run. MLW Fusion: ALPHA airs the last of its 13 episodes next Wednesday (Dec. 15). The company’s head honcho, Court Bauer, told Sports Illustrated the show “is a precursor to an emerging world built around the Azteca lucha brand,” so it sounds possible it could be an ongoing project for the company.

Footage for the show was recently taped in Tijuana, Mexico at the show MLW co-promoted event with The Crash. Cesar Duran (fka Lucha Underground’s Dario Cueto) will be a fixture on the series as matchmaker. The SI piece also lists new AAA Mega Champion El Hijo del Vikingo as being featured on MLW Azteca.

Sound worth checking out?