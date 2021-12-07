Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On a Twitch stream Monday afternoon, Matt Hardy said he’s spoken to his brother and that Jeff is “at home and okay”. Matt declined to go into any details about what happened or why his younger brother was reportedly sent home from WWE’s weekend house shows, saying it’s not his story to tell.

The Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar main event at Day 1 is intended to be one match in a multi-match series between the two, per Wrestling Observer.

Kairi Sane has dropped “WWE” from her Instagram handle, and is referring to herself as a former Superstar on all her social media. She’s also hinted on Twitter that she could return to the ring soon.

After her return last week, PW Insider says Maryse is officially on the Raw roster and will be appearing regularly for the company going forward.

Will Opsreay confirmed he will not be making his previously announced appearance for MLW. New Japan’s relationship with MLW is said to have come to an end in mid-November, with a source telling SEScoops that MLW working with All-Japan Pro Wrestling “didn’t sit well” with New Japan.

