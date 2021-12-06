Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

People within WWE are operating under the assumption that Johnny Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly won’t be with the company after this week, says Fightful Select. It’s been widely reported Gargano signed an extension to work WarGames, and PW Insider now says O’Reilly’s expires this week as well.

Dec. 31 is a Friday, and Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports there will not be an episode of SmackDown that night. FOX will air it’s usual New Year’s Eve programming, and knowing they’d be bumped to FS1, WWE opted to run a “taped ‘year in review’ type episode. That night’s previously announced taping in Charlotte, North Carolina is now off the schedule.

SmackDown will air on FOX Christmas Eve, but the show will be taped in advance. WWE will film it after the live broadcast on Fri., Dec. 17 at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

The speculation about Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo was right, according to Bodyslam.net. Multiple sources told Cassidy Haynes the couple have split up.

WWE postponed their January swing through Western Canada over concern bad weather could cause logistical problems for Royal Rumble, per Meltzer.

