Fandango debuts in NWA with eyes for gold

If you’ve been missing the sensual swivel hips of Fandango, then we have a treat for you. The man now going by Dirty Dango popped up on the NWA’s Hard Times 2 PPV Saturday night (Dec. 4). The fashionista didn’t speak, but it was clear he is after gold.

Immediately after Bestia 666 & Mecha Wolf successfully retained the NWA tag titles, Dango came on screen in a ‘blink and miss it’ moment. His partner in cryme was JTG.

La Rebelión are no joke as current champs. They have held the straps for 98 days and counting. The duo is also tag champs in The Crash promotion based in Tijuana, Mexico. Dirty Dango has a tough road ahead.

Dango won tag team gold twice in FCW with Tyler Reks and Derrick Batemen (aka EC3) and once in NXT with Tyler Breeze. JTG’s peak was tag team titles with Shad Gaspard in OVW and NWA Wildside. Interestingly enough, Dango and JTG actually tagged once before in NXT during 2012. The result was a losing effort to Alex Riley & Tyson Kidd.

Dango’s only comment thus far on the matter is, “Let’s get weird.” That’s a familiar phrase from his days as Johnny Curtis.

Are you excited to see Dango and JTG tag together in the NWA?