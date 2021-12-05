Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 33 results & Week 34 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Nov. 28 - Dec. 4: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Powerrr, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, Fusion, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, ROH TV, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, AAA’s Triplemania Regia, NWA Hard Times 2, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Punk won?

The Best in the World and his disappointed fan being jerks to each other dominated last week’s voting, although The American Dragon being a jerk to Hangman Page & Dark Order got a lot of love too. Y’all just love jerks, I guess.

You also love the first ever AEW Women’s champ earning a shot at the current one, and a persecuted ska fan earning a shot at The Head of the Table.

Speaking of our Tribal Chief, he was one of a trio of WWE stars that seemed to earn support from Survivor Series, along with his sole surviving former faction-mate, and his former best friend-beating wife.

That group was bookended by an AEW star who advanced in the TBS Tournament, and another who rebounded from a Full Gear loss by beating 2point0’s son.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 33

1. CM Punk

2. MJF

3. Bryan Danielson

4. Riho

5. Sami Zayn

6. Thunder Rosa

7. Seth Rollins

8. Becky Lynch

9. Roman Reigns

10. Eddie Kingston

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where nothing changed in the Top Ten, but we keep inching closer to an actual race for first ...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Nov. 27

1. Roman Reigns - 158.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 95.5

3. CM Punk - 86.5

4. Cesaro - 53

5. Hangman Page - 52.5

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 44.5

9. Miro - 44.33

10. Eddie Kingston - 38

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.