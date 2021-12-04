Vickie Guerrero to manage FTR for AAA tag title fight at Triplemania Regia

AAA has a major show Saturday night (Dec. 4) in Monterrey, Mexico. Triplemania Regia will feature the return of Cain Velasquez to lucha libre, a new Mega champion to be crowned, and the Lucha Bros trying to regain the AAA tag titles from FTR.

The good news is that viewers across the globe will be able to watch. Triplemania Regia airs on TV in Mexico and internationally on PPV through Fite TV (here). The PPV portion was expanded to include six fights starting at 7:30 pm ET.

The lineup for Fite includes:

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. Bandido

Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bobby Fish vs. Bandido Psycho Clown, Pagano, & Cain Velasquez vs. Rey Escorpion, Taurus, & LA Park

AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros

FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros Laredo Kid & surprise luchador vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Psycho Circus (Murder Clown, Monster Clown, & Dave the Clown) vs. La Empresa (Puma King, DMT Azul, & Sam Adonis)

Trios #1 contender: Poder del Norte (Mocho Cota Jr., Carta Brava Jr., & Tito Santana) vs. Los Vipers (Psicosis II, Arez, & Abismo Negro Jr.) vs. La Nueva Generacion Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero)

The full card for live fans in attendance also has:

Lucha Marvel: Leyenda Americana & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Engañoso

Leyenda Americana & Gran Mazo vs. Venenoide & Engañoso Faby Apache, Lady Shani, & Sexy Star vs. Las Toxicas (La Hiedra, Flammer, & Lady Maravilla)

Kenny Omega was originally scheduled to defend the AAA Megacampeonato, but he was pulled due to injury and stripped of the gold. AAA brought in numerous fighters with a championship pedigree to compete against Hijo del Vikingo. I believe Bandido is the favorite to win, but Vikingo is one to keep an eye on. He has risen from a reality show wrestling competition to become a fan favorite on the precipice of winning the Mega title. This video profile is in Spanish, however, it showcases cool moves that can be enjoyed in any language.

Cain Velasquez is making his return to lucha libre. The former UFC champion had an awesome debut at Triplemania XXVII in 2019. After a brief run in WWE, Velasquez is returning the his preferred style of professional wrestling. He already has beef brewing with LA Park after a press conference scuffle.

Fenix and Pentagon aim to take back the AAA tag titles they lost to FTR, who had posed as the Super Ranas luchador duo in AEW. FTR isn’t coming alone. They have enlisted the services of Vickie Guerrero to make sure everything is fair and square.

