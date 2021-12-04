NWA Hard Times 2: Eight championship bouts and a heated grudge match

NWA is coming strong Saturday night (Dec. 4) for their Hard Times 2 PPV with eight championship matches, Nick Aldis in a heated grudge match, and Austin Aries returning to the ring.

Hard Times 2 is available on PPV through Fite TV (here) starting at 8 pm ET. The full lineup includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox

NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifier: Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus

Mickie James (c) vs. Kiera Hogan Special appearance from Mick Foley

In-ring tribute to Jazz

NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship qualifying gauntlet: Pre-show bout with Jeremiah Plunkett, Victor Benjamin, PJ Hawx, Luke Hawx, Ariya Daivari, Darius Lockhart, Homicide, CW Anderson, Sal Rinauro, Kerry Morton, Jamie Stanley, and Alex Taylor

Trevor Murdoch is looking for revenge against Mike Knox in the main event. The feud kicked off when Knox entered unannounced to bash Murdoch with a chair. The worlds champ requested this contest with the title on the line to make sure he can get his hands on Knox.

Kamille has been a powerhouse champion for the NWA. Melina earned a shot in what could be her final chance at gold. Melina is no spring chicken and time is running out on her athletic career.

The bout with the most fire is a grudge match between Nick Aldis and Thom Latimer. Jealousy has gotten between the former friends. Latimer views Aldis as robbing him of opportunities. Latimer made it personal by putting Aldis out on a stretcher. This is Aldis’ first feud after losing the worlds title to Murdoch. It has put Aldis on the path of turning into a babyface.

Lady Frost was scheduled to team with Natalia Markova in the women’s tag title match, but she pulled out due to illness.

Darius Lockhart is coming to fix the NWA. His eye is on the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. I don’t know much about the man, but he has my attention with that sweet music jam at the end of his announcement video. That sound is definitely unique for professional wrestling.

Are you all in on buying Hard Times 2? Share your predictions for the winners.