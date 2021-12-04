Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- A report on WWE talent contracts in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter has Brock Lesnar & Roman Reigns as the best paid wrestlers on the roster, with each making more than $5 million per year. Another unnamed talent “is around $4 million” on their guaranteed deals, and “a lot of the top talent is now at $2 million and some at $3 million.”
- WrestleVotes claims there was never a plan for Elias’ graveyard vignettes beyond moving him past his music gimmick. An initial attempt at a new character was shot down by Vince McMahon & team for being too similar to Randy Savage, so now he’s “back to square 1”. Following up on this, Ringside News heard Elias was recently spotted backstage with “no beard and cropped hair.”
- The WON mentions that WALTER has lost weight because “a good looking body is far more important on the main roster,” and there is interest in bringing him to the United States.
- WrestlingDVDNetwork.com says WWE DVDs and Blu-rays will no longer be released in the United States and Canada beginning in 2022. The final physical release in those markets will be Survivor Series 2021.
- Per PW Insider, ROH wrestlers Matt Taven and Jonathan Gresham were backstage at AEW Dynamite this week. Former WCW star Glacier was also there.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...