- Regarding Toni Storm’s WWE release, a source told Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net that “Toni didn’t exactly request her release… she just up and quit.” She apparently paid out of her own pocket to fly herself home. One woman on the main roster said, “It’s f*cking wild. She’s just gone. Didn’t really tell anyone.”
- WWE’s Bruce Prichard is out with a health issue and is sick, but it’s not COVID, per F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer.
- Ringside News heard that Vince McMahon didn’t like Von Wagner as Adam Pearce’s bodyguard, so that’s why he’s back in NXT and no longer appearing on SmackDown.
- According to Fightful, the reason why Miro has only wrestled twice since losing the TNT championship in September is because he’s dealing with a hamstring injury. He wasn’t originally supposed to wrestle in those two matches in November, but ended up filling in for Jon Moxley in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said WWE’s recent attendance for the holiday house show at Madison Square Garden was “shockingly low”, and ranked among the five worst attendance figures ever for WWE in that venue. It’s largely being attributed to a saturated wrestling market in New York City, spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, and a cold WWE product.
