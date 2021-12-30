Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- When asked if there were outside circumstances which contributed to Toni Storm’s exit from WWE, people close to Toni Storm told Fightful Select that she’s doing “fine”.
- The site also said people backstage were “blindsided” by the situation. One source noted to Fightful that it’s difficult for the company to turn down release requests after they’ve let so many people go this year claiming the need to cut budget.
- Discussing Omos’ absence from Monday’s Raw, Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said he heard the AJ Styles/Omos match at Sunday’s Madison Square Garden house show was “absolutely horrible” and questioned if maybe WWE pulled him from television to avoid putting “a horrible rematch on TV”.
- While revealing that he recently tested positive for COVID, Jake Roberts tweeted that Tony Khan kept him off AEW shows as a precaution due to his being “high risk” and “to keep everyone safe.” Roberts believes he got contracted COVID from his family or on a shopping trip.
- Superstar Billy Graham claims he’s “signed a 5 year Nostalgia Contract with the WWE.”
