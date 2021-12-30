Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Pizza Party Pro Big Eyes, Bigger Dreams (Dec. 30, 4 pm ET)

Jaden Newman vs. King Crab Brooke Valentine vs. Karen BamBam Brother Greatness vs. Little Mean Kathleen Big Game Leroy vs. Robbie Radke Hunter Drake vs. Pancakes Kennedi Copeland vs. Myles Millenium Kings of the District (Eel O’Neal & Jordan Blade) vs. Salt the Earth (Matt Makowski & Travis Huckabee) vs. The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Avery Good & Dan Champion vs. the Outfielders (Boomer Hatfield & Shea McCoy) (Mask vs. Mask Match)

Pizza Party Pro are kicking off Worcester, MA’s New Year’s extravaganza the Wrestival in style with this card, featuring an all-star four-way tag and a most intriguing main event, as the Hatfields clash with everything on the line— if Avery Good wins, Boomer has to unmask, but if Boomer wins, Good will have to remask as Dasher Hatfield for the remainder of his career!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Finale / Heavy Lies the Crown (Dec. 30 - Dec. 31)

—Uncharted Territory Season 3 Finale (Dec. 30, 8 pm ET)—

Cam Zagami vs. Little Mean Kathleen Ryan Galeone vs. VSK Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristen Thai) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (c) (Discovery Gauntlet) Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) vs. Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) Richard Holliday vs. Teddy Goodz Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

—Heavy Lies the Crown (Dec. 31, 8 pm ET)—

Jody Threat vs. Max the Impaler 44.OH! (Bobby Beverly, Gregory Iron, & Rickey Shane Page) vs. Club Cam (Aaron Rourke, Bobby Orlando, & Bryce Donovan) Dan Barry vs. Vincent Nothing Hot Wheelz (“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA) vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rhett Titus Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Willow Nightingale (IMPACT Digital Media Championship) Megan Bayne vs. Trish Adora Alec Price vs. Leyla Hirsch JD Drake vs. SLADE Kimber Lee vs. Masha Slamovich (Fans Bring the Weapons Match)

And of course, Beyond’s two shows are the crown jewels of the Wrestival! Uncharted Territory comes to a close with a slate of excellent tags, and Heavy Lies the Crown closes the year off with a bunch of cool stuff, including an IMPACT title defense, the debut of JD Drake, and Kimber and Masha tearing it down with weapons YOU provide!

Plus, I’m not listing it because so little is known here, but Wrestling Open will kick off on Saturday at 1 pm ET!

Check ‘em out live on IWTV, folks.

ACTION / SUP KEVINNNN! (Dec. 31, 3 pm ET)

Austin Luke vs. Pete Youngblood Bobby Flaco vs. Rip Byson Ashton Starr vs. Davienne Adam Priest vs. Alec Price Avery Good vs. Jaden Newman AC Mack vs. SLADE Hot Wheelz (“Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams & Wheeler YUTA) vs. Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

Southern stalwarts ACTION and Southern Underground Pro team up to bring a slice of goodness to the Wrestival, and with Wheelz/Violence on top, you know it’s gonna deliver!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

GCW Til Infinity / Die for This (Dec. 31 - Jan. 1)

—Til Infinity (Dec. 31, 8 pm ET)—

Allie Katch vs. Charli Evans Jack Cartwheel vs. Nick Wayne Colby Corino vs. Dark Sheik Ho Ho Lun vs. Jimmy Lloyd AKIRA vs. G-Raver Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray, EFFY, & Matthew Justice) vs. Young Dumb ‘N Broke (Charlie Tiger, Ellis Taylor, & Jordan Oliver) Pierre Carl Ouellet vs. ??? Atticus Cogar vs. Everett Connors Alex Zayne & Blake Christian vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack

—Die for This (Jan. 1, 8 pm ET)—

Calvin Tankman vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

EFFY vs. “Spyder” Nate Webb Joey Janela vs. Scotty 2 Hotty Alex Zayne & Blake Christian vs. the Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) (GCW Tag Team Championship) Alex Colon (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch (GCW Ultraviolent Championship Deathmatch) AJ Gray vs. Allie Katch vs. Atticus Cogar vs. Colby Corino vs. Cole Radrick vs. Dante Leon vs. Dark Sheik vs. EFFY vs. G-Raver vs. Grim Reefer vs. Homicide vs. Jack Cartwheel vs. Jimmy Lloyd vs. Jordan Oliver vs. Matthew Justice vs. Nick Wayne vs. Ninja Mack vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet vs. Shane Mercer vs. ??? (GCW World Championship #1 Contender’s Battle Royal)

And now we step away from the Wrestival for a moment because GCW are doing a new year’s double header in Atlantic City! Scotty 2 Hotty vs. Joey Janela, a big fun Rumble, Ho Ho Lun of all people in action, it’s gonna be a blast!

Check ‘em out live on FITE, folks.

H2O Massacre in Massachusetts (Jan. 1, 5 pm ET)

Austin Luke vs. Reid Walker Masha Slamovich vs. Mickie Knuckles Kennedi Copeland & Matt Tremont vs. the Kirks (Brandon Kirk & Kasey Catal) (Barbed Wire Massacre Match) Anthraxx & GG Everson vs. Chris Bradley & Kristian Ross (c) (H2O Tag Team Championship) Chuck Payne vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship)

The Wrestival rolls on with this slice of bloody ultraviolent goodness from H2O!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Limitless Worcester (Jan. 1, 9 pm ET)

Anthony Greene vs. B3CCA ARTE (Aaron Rourke, Ava Everett, & Ricky Smokes) vs. Love Doug & Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) Ashley Vox vs. Jody Threat MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Prestigious Ace Romero vs. Anthony Henry Masha Slamovich vs. Rip Byson Alec Price (c) vs. JD Drake (Limitless World Championship)

Last but not least, Limitless close the Wrestival out with a smokin’ hot card of their own! Romero and Henry wrestle for the first time, Drake challenges for the title, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Best of ECCW Ballroom Brawl Part 1

Oh we’re starting off HOT with this comp from ECCW! Shayna Baszler, Nicole Matthews, Kyle O’Reilly and more in action right here, do not miss it!

GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Jonathan Gresham & Jordynne Grace

Some mixed gender action courtesy of Zelo Pro right here for you, check it out!

Brody King vs. Christopher Daniels

And last but certainly not least, the legendary Fallen Angel takes on a man I’m certainly excited to see where he goes next courtesy of DEFY, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.