- PW Insider was told that Maryse’s appearance on Raw was not a one-time deal, and there has been talk of adding Beth Phoenix to the Edge/Miz story at some point.
- While discussing Scotty 2 Hotty’s request to be released and Beth Phoenix’s exit from NXT, Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez said there are several people who have been with NXT for a long time that don’t like it there anymore ever since the show was rebranded. As a result, more departures are coming.
- Alvarez indicated the reason why many people in WWE believe Tony Khan buys up tickets for AEW shows is because they can’t come up with a better explanation for how AEW could possibly outsell WWE in tickets. He emphasized this is a widespread belief in WWE that he has been hearing about for months now from a wide variety of people.
- F4WOnline’s Dave Meltzer heard that WWE has talked about dropping the NXT Cruiserweight championship and changing the concept of 205 Live.
- Meltzer also said the real reason why Rey Fenix missed AEW television this week was due to travel difficulties. He’s not injured, and will wrestle against FTR at Triplemania Regia on Saturday (Dec. 4).
