Lucha Bros get another chance to win AAA tag team titles from FTR

The war between the Lucha Bros and FTR rages on. It has crossed over into two promotions with two different championship belts. The Lucha Bros have had the edge when the AEW tag titles are on the line, but FTR have proved to be the better team when the AAA tag titles are up for grabs. The next chapter in this rivalry is set with Fenix & Pentagon competing against Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler for the AAA straps in Mexico on January 30.

AAA announced a TV taping in Merida, Yucatan with Lucha Bros versus FTR for the gold as the main event.

FTR snookered the AAA tag titles from the Lucha Bros by posing as the Super Ranas masked men in victory in AEW. Of course, FTR cheated to win by bashing Fenix in the head with the belts. The official AAA rematch took place at Triplemania Regia. FTR was victorious once again when Vickie Guerrero assisted them as manager to throw powder in the eyes of Pentagon. That cleared the path for Harwood to win the ladder match.

This upcoming bout may be where FTR drops the titles back. Lucha Bros already have a date against Dragon Lee & Dralistico at Rey de Reyes on February 19. Lucha Bros with the AAA tag titles would make that dream match more epic.

The full card includes:

AAA Tag Team Championship: FTR (c) vs. Lucha Bros

AAA Trios Championship: Los Mercenarios (Rey Escorpion, La Hiedra, & Villano III Jr.) (c) vs. La Nueva Generacion Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero) vs. Poder del Norte (Carta Brava Jr., Tito Santana, & Mocho Cota Jr.)

Pimpinela Escarlata, Faby Apache, & Dulce Canela vs. Mamba, Diva Salvaje, & Jessy

Overall, that is a very solid card with three title fights to open the season. Cibernetico is back in the ring with his Vipers mates, and beef with Pagano would be a high-profile feud to get fans excited. On the exoticos front, Mamba is bringing in backup for the battle with Pimpinela Escarlata.

Are you interested in one more round of Lucha Bros versus FTR? What’s your prediction for the winner?