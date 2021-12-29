AEW Dynamite Preview (Dec 29, 2021): End of an Era

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Home sweet home! Last week, Adam Cole blindsided his opponent Orange Cassidy when Kyle O’Reilly joined him and Bobby Fish in the ring (much to the Young Bucks confused displeasure). Bryan Danielson interrupted the champion’s interview to unjustly call him an “entitled millennial cowboy” in advance of their January 5th rematch. MJF pretended not to be worried about Wardlow’s allegiances while the Men of the Year continued to call out Tony Khan and demand a TNT title shot. Ruby Soho defeated Nyla Rose to move on to the TBS Championship tournament finals. Malakai Black continued to terrorize the popular kids, and, finally, the trio of CM Punk, Sting & Darby Allin dressed up and made fools of MJF and his crew. Merry Christmas!

This Week’s Headliner:

It’s the very last Dynamite on TNT, and fittingly the finals for the TBS Championship will be decided tonight. Ruby Soho secured her slot against Nyla Rose during last week’s Rampage, and tonight we find out if her opponent is Jade Cargill or Thunder Rosa. This one is hard to pick. On the one hand, Jade Cargill is undefeated in singles combat and has been protected and pushed for months. On the other, Thunder Rosa is a pillar of the women’s division, and it wouldn’t hurt Cargill at all if she lost to someone like Rosa. Either way, we’ll have a hell of a battle in the finals!

The Title Scene:

Not a heel Cody Rhodes is TNT Champion for the third time. So tonight, expect some kind of inspirational championship speech that he thinks is inspiring. Which it most likely will be....he’ll inspire us all to boo and scream, “you’re a heel, just admit it! As much as it pains me to write this, Cody Rhodes may actually still be a brilliant tactician.

The World Champion will face Bryan Danielson on January 5th for their rematch, but this time he swears he can do it in under 60 minutes.

Britt Baker, The World Women’s Champion, celebrated Christmas with her besties last week on Dynamite. She adhered to the traditional holiday spirit by complaining about her opponent, Riho, and ignoring her friends. She’s certainly talking a big game - “I didn’t slide in and take anyone’s spot. I am the pulse of AEW. If you think 2022 is going to start with Riho dethroning me, you have another thing coming. You’re out of your league, Riho. You’ll shoot your eye out kid.” - but methinks the champion doth protest too much.

Tag Team Champions, The Lucha Bros are riding on the high of their CBR “Best Wrestling Match of 2021” win and biding their time until they face off with the number one ranked Jurassic Express.

Other things to keep an eye on:

After a brief stint away due to illness, Jim Ross returns to the announce desk.

-Last week, the wrestling world was (mostly) delighted to see Kyle O’Reilly in an AEW ring. Tonight Kyle O’Reilly makes his in-ring debut alongside Adam Cole & Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy & The Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent? Beretta). Wonder how the Young Bucks feel about that?

-Eddie Kingston has had enough of 2point0 and their shenanigans. He’s the freaking Mad King, and he just wants to eat his cake in peace! Tonight he’ll team up with long-time friends Santana & Ortiz to take on Daniel Garcia & 2point0, hopefully for the last time!

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.