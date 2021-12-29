Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that a big angle is expected for Day 1 involving Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Paul Heyman that has huge implications for WrestleMania this year.

PW Insider notes that going forward, AJ Styles is a babyface and Omos will be working heel, despite how their breakup played out.

Per Fightful Select WWE didn’t have any big plans in place creatively for Veer Mahaan when vignettes started airing hyping his coming to Raw but they are now aware of what those videos have turned into.

Although there was some belief that Grayson Waller and Eric Bischoff were last minute additions to Raw to help make up for missing stars, PW Insider says that is not the case and they were always set for the show.

The Wrestling Observer speculates there will be some big angles on the New Year’s Smash episode of AEW Dynamite.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.