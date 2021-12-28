Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

After noting earlier in the day that WWE producers have been particularly “hit hard” with COVID and that Monday’s Raw would have roughly half its normal dozen in that role, PW Insider reported that Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, Kevin Dunn, Michael Hayes, and Adam Pearce were not at the show. John Laurinaitis and Ed Koskey were said to have run the taping.

The site also says Omos was in Detroit earlier in the day on Monday, but multiple sources confirmed he left and flew home before the taping.

WWE has ended twice weekly COVID tests for NXT and weekly tests for the main roster, per Fightful Select. Sean Ross Sapp says this hasn’t sat well with talent.

Charlotte Flair posted pictures with Andrade on her Instagram for Christmas, seeming to indicate the couple is either back together or never broke up.

After a quote from PW Torch’s Wade Keller made the rounds which indicated Cody Rhodes didn’t interact backstage with others on the AEW roster, several wrestlers like Pres10 Vance and Fuego del Sol tweeted

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.