CMLL Roundup: Mistico vs. Averno title fight, Torneo La Gran Alternativa final, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

CMLL featured two prime bouts for their Christmas show. As a gift, the full program is available for free on YouTube (here).

The main event saw Mistico defend the NWA World Historic Middleweight Championship against Averno. The challenger worked the armbar to catch Mistico three times, but the champ was able to reach the ropes on each occasion despite the pain. Mistico rallied with aerial assaults on suicide dives and flying crossbodies. In the end, Averno had Mistico on his shoulders, but the champ shimmied out to transition for his signature helicopter armbar finisher to retain. Mistico remains champion for 1,223 days and counting.

¡Una espectacular variante de La Mística nunca antes vista! El Príncipe de Plata y Oro supera a Averno en un duelo impresionante.



Místico sigue siendo Campeón Mundial Histórico de Peso Medio. #NavidadCMLL pic.twitter.com/jP3sky1XES — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 26, 2021

After the match, Averno demonstrated sportsmanship by placing the title belt around the champ’s waist. He cut a promo giving respect to Mistico and stating that they will see each other soon for mask versus hair.

In the semi-main, Euforia & Coyote competed against Atlantis Jr. & Sangre Imperial in the grand final of the Torneo de la Gran Alternativa. Both teams earned their way through qualifying tournaments (phase 1, phase 2). The bout contained fast-paced high flying throughout. In the end, Atlantis Jr. missed a flying splash on Euforia. Coyote scored a super butterfly suplex on Sangre Imperial. Euforia and Coyote pounced for a double submission victory. The winners held their prizes high in celebration as fireworks shot out from the trophy cups.

¡Directo al estrellato! El Coyote se lleva el Torneo de La #GranAlternativaCMLL junto a Euforia al derrotar a Atlantis Jr. y Sangre Imperial en la función especial de #NavidadCMLL pic.twitter.com/H6q4YiWtEI — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 26, 2021

This was Euforia’s second win in the Torneo de la Gran Alternativa. He previously teamed with Terrible to run the table in 2012.

In Amazonas trios action, Jarochita pinned Princesa Sugehit via running double knees in the corner. Afterward, Jarochita demanded a title shot at Sugehit’s CMLL World Women’s Championship. The champ accepted for next week.

La Jarochita se enfocó en atacar a Princesa Sugehit durante todo el combate y luego de derrotarla la reta a exponer el Campeonato Mundial Femenil del CMLL. La regiomontana acepta y le pone fecha para la próxima semana. #NavidadCMLL pic.twitter.com/kKBe7FQddW — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 25, 2021

On Tuesday night (Dec. 21), Stuka Jr. retained the NWA World Historic Light Heavyweight Championship against Mephisto. Stuka’s reign currently stands at 1,230 days and counting.

¡Stuka Jr. ha logrado una defensa más! El Bombardero Lagunero sigue siendo el Campeón Mundial Histórico NWA de Peso Semicompleto al retener su cetro ante Mephisto. #MartesDeArenaMéxico pic.twitter.com/n9HJTea893 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) December 22, 2021

CMLL’s next big show will be January 1 for a 12-man mask versus hair cage match. Espiritu Negro, Sangre Imperial, Dulce Gardenia, Stigma, Pegasso, Audaz, Disturbio, Coyote, Akuma, Polvora, Nitro, and Okumura are scheduled to compete with the last luchador remaining losing his mask or hair.

