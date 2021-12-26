Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 36 results & Week 37 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 19-25: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

It was a back and forth race throughout the voting period, with the #1 contender jumping out to an early lead, the AEW World champ storming back, and a late push putting DBD over by one point.

Voters are excited about The All Mighty’s return to the WWE title scene, and remain pumped about the Universal championship picture.

The payoff(?) of one of AEW’s best feuds, and the continuation of another earned Top Ten finishes for all participants.

A win with a new tag partner earned Ryu’s owner her first Rankings points in a while. Another BOSJ trophy did the same for Daryl’s.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 36

1. Bryan Danielson

2. Hangman Page

3. Bobby Lashley

4. Hikaru Shida

5. Roman Reigns

6. Brock Lesnar

7. Serena Deeb

8. MJF

9. Sasha Banks

10. (tie) CM Punk

10. (tie) Hiromu Takahashi

Where the Cowboy makes a move in the upper tier of the Top 10, and Long Island’s favorite son passes The Redeemer in the back half...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Dec. 18

1. Roman Reigns - 164.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 115.5

3. CM Punk - 101

4. Hangman Page - 61.5

5. Cesaro - 53

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 46.5

9. MJF - 46

10. Miro - 44.33

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.