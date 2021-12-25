Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Regarding a report from earlier this week that both company’s rosters have bought into AEW vs. WWE tribalism, Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp said he hears that mentality “a lot with management and people in the office and stuff but I never hear it with talent.”

There’s currently no time table for Kenny Omega’s return to AEW, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

FOX cancelled their New Year’s Eve programming, FOX’s New Year’s Eve Toast & Roast 2022, due to COVID concerns. It’s not clear yet how this will impact SmackDown or a rumored “Best of” show WWE was said to be prepping for FS1 on Dec. 31. There is no live event that night, and currently nothing taped for broadcast.

According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, the Lash Legend vs. Sarray match that aired on the Dec. 17 episode of 205 Live had to be “heavily edited”. It was Legend’s second match in WWE.

Sources on the North Pole say that Santa Claus put a lump of Adam Cole in Vince McMahon’s Christmas stocking this year, but Vince didn’t notice it because it was too small.

