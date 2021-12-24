Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer, the current COVID outbreak in WWE seems to have hit NXT harder than the main roster.
- Meltzer mentions that several people in WWE’s recent NIL class were signed because they have large social media followings. WWE wants to bring in people who have larger than life charisma, and they believe social media followers is an indicator of that type of charisma.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian said WWE didn’t want to move SmackDown to Friday nights two years ago when the show began airing on FOX. The schedule “is a logistical nightmare” for WWE. FOX told them if things go well then the day for SmackDown can be changed.
- Per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the median age of NXT’s television viewership this week increased to 64 years old.
- Fightful claims there is heat on Anthony Ogogo backstage at AEW for recent comments he made on social media mocking ROH World champion Jonathan Gresham and Impact Digital Media champion Jordynne Grace, who are married.
