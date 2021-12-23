The champ is here to stay. MLW announced the re-signing of Alexander Hammerstone to a multiyear contract extension.

Alex Hammerstone signs multiyear extension with MLW https://t.co/Qx6AQFWpxl — MLW (@MLW) December 21, 2021

Hammerstone held the MLW National Openweight Championship for 865 days before vacating after winning the MLW World Heavyweight Championship to become double champ. Hammerman stands atop Muscle Mountain as MLW’s top guy at the moment.

Hammerstone chatted with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (video here) to discuss his contract decision. Hammerstone and MLW came to terms before he became a free agent available to test the market. One of the benefits with MLW was avoiding an intense travel schedule. Hammer is not sure he would ever want to be on the road five days a week. His mindset is that he would wrestle for free, but they pay him to travel.

Hammerstone stated that his contract contains restrictions applying for televised wrestling in other promotions, however, he would still be allowed to work on the independent scene. That was a selling point, because Hammer loves the intimate connection with fans in smaller shows. It was super important to keep that part of his career.

Hammerman’s future goal is to become MLW’s greatest world champion. That is going to take a lot of work to surpass Jacob Fatu’s run. Reaching that goal would solidify his status and also raise the bar to elevate the brand and company.

Hammerstone started that process by upping his game to fashion icon level.

