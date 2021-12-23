Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Following up on their initial report about positive COVID tests within WWE, PW Insider says the company currently plans to run all of their U.S. shows next week, using alternate line-ups and even filling in with NXT talents if necessary.

More wrestlers and staff received positive results during the day yesterday. Insider also said there was “a lot of running around” as these came in and WWE found out who could or could not travel this weekend.

The hope is that even if talent can’t work the Holiday Tour, they’ll be cleared by Day 1.

WrestlingNews.co believes Drew McIntyre will be Roman Reigns’ opponent for Royal Rumble.

After Alberto Del Rio gave an interview to Mexico.as.com claiming he’ll sign “with one of the three main companies in the United States” in 2022, Sean Ross Sapp tweeted that sources at WWE, Impact & MLW said they aren’t interested and would be shocked if it happened. AEW talent told Sapp they’ve never even heard Alberto’s name mentioned as a possible addition.

