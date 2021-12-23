Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 12 (Dec. 23, 8 pm ET)

Cam Zagami, Richard Holliday, & Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan) vs. Little Mean Kathleen, Teddy Goodz, & Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan) Alec Price vs. Carlos Romo Megan Bayne vs. Kennedi Copeland Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) (c) vs. Miracle Generation (Dustin Waller & Kylon King) (Discovery Gauntlet) Jora Johl vs. Rhett Titus Matt Makowski vs. Wheeler YUTA (IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Masha Slamovich vs. Ryan Galeone

It’s a little lonely here this week but Beyond are bringing the goods like they do every Thursday, friends! Makowski and YUTA do battle to see who gets to challenge Alex Shelley next week, Slamovich and Galeone are gonna bring it, the Discovery Gauntlet rolls on, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Daniel Garcia vs. JD Drake

Oh we’re starting off hot this week folks, as Red Death takes on the Blue Collar Badass courtesy of Limitless Wrestling. Do not miss this!

Anthony Greene vs. Troy Hollywood

And we move on to WWN, who bring us this bad boy from their recent Battle of the Belts Supershow, enjoy!

JCW The Fight Before XMas

Last but certainly not least, GCW’s junior affiliate Jersey Championship Wrestling are offering up this full free show featuring no less than Joey Janela vs. 2 Cold Scorpio, check it out!

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.