John Morrison returns to AAA for a shot at the Megacampeonato

John Morrison is back in the world of lucha libre.

AAA held a press conference to announce the Rey de Reyes event for February 19, 2022 inside the Veracruz baseball stadium. John Morrison, now going by John Hennigan, sent a video message requesting a match against AAA Megacampeon Hijo del Vikingo.

@TheRealMorrison está de regreso y tiene un reto directo para el NUEVO Megacampeón de AAA, Hijo del Vikingo @vikingo_aaa



19 de febrero 2022



⚔️ #ReyDeReyes ⚔️ desde VERACRUZ en la gira #30AniversarioAAA

Hennigan was shocked with laughter to learn that Vikingo was AAA’s top champ. He put over Vikingo as a prodigy. It takes one to know one. Hennigan listed off his accomplishments at Vikingo’s age on his way to becoming a legend. He also mocked Vikingo winning the vacant belt without defeating the previous titleholder Kenny Omega. Omega had been stripped of the gold due to injury. Hennigan plans to show Vikingo the difference between a prodigy and a legend. This is Johnny’s mundo, and Vikingo is just living in it.

During Hennigan’s previous run with AAA, he held the Mega Championship, Latin American Championship, and Cruiserweight Championship all at the same time. He might as well have changed his name to Johnny Oro. If anyone deserves to jump the line for a title shot, it is Hennigan.

The full card as advertised includes:

⚔️#ReyDeReyes ⚔️ en la gira #30AniversarioAAA desde VERACRUZ, donde comenzó la historia de #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide.



19 de febrero

Estadio Beto Ávila



Boletos a la venta en ➡️ https://t.co/0cu9dIEYQ0 pic.twitter.com/vaYd3AtIiT — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) December 22, 2021

AAA Megacampeonato: Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. John Hennigan

Hijo del Vikingo (c) vs. John Hennigan Fenix & Pentagon vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Rey de Reyes tournament: Psycho Clown vs. Cibernetico vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. surprise luchador

Psycho Clown vs. Cibernetico vs. Laredo Kid vs. Bandido vs. surprise luchador La Empresa (Sam Adonis, DMT Azul, & Puma King) vs. La Familia Real (LA Park, Hijo de LA Park, & LA Park Jr.) vs. Nueva Generación Dinamita (Sanson, Cuatrero, & Forastero)

Reina de Reinas Championship eliminator: Maravilla vs. Lady Shani vs. Flammer vs. surpirse luchadora

Maravilla vs. Lady Shani vs. Flammer vs. surpirse luchadora Willie Mack, Mr. Iguana, & Niño Hamburguesa vs. Psicosis, Abismo Negro Jr., & Latigo

Villano III Jr. & La Hiedra vs. Octagon Jr. & Sexy Star vs. Arez & Chick Tormenta

Hennigan versus Vikingo should rock hard, but it will be tough to beat the semi-main tag bout between the Lucha Bros and Hermanos Lee as match of the night. That feud between families was set up at Héroes Inmortales XIV with Dragon Lee and Dralistico looking for gold. Now, we will be treated to the dream match despite FTR holding the AAA tag team belts.

Other interesting matches to keep an eye on are the Reina de Reinas Championship eliminator and the Rey de Reyes tournament. Odds are strong that Taya Valkyrie will take the spot as the surprise luchadora. At Triplemania Regia, Taya voiced her goal to reclaim the championship from Deonna Purrazzo.

TAYA está de regreso @thetayavalkyrie



…y tiene un mensaje para la Reina de Reinas, @DeonnaPurrazzo #TriplemaniaRegia

For the Rey de Reyes tournament, the winner receives a badass sword. Nothing else needs to be said to sell the match.

Last note, it is nice to see Willie Mack earn a return trip to AAA after becoming a fan favorite at Triplemania Regia. Mack swiveled his hips to the delight of the crowd. He sucked them in with dancing flair and hooked them with his skills inside the ring.

How does the Rey de Reyes card stack up in your eye? Are you excited for Hennigan versus Vikingo?