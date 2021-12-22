AEW Dynamite Preview (Dec 22, 2021): Happy Holidays! Let’s fight!

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Last week, Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson put on an immediate classic when they fought for the title belt all the way up to a time limit draw. Wardlow easily beat Matt Sydal but didn’t get a chance to celebrate because Shawn Spears and MJF needed him for a champagne run. Hikaru Shida won her absolutely brutal rubber match against Serena Deeb. And finally, Dante Martin took MJF to the limit when they battled for the Dynamite Diamond Ring but ultimately was thwarted by Team Taz.

This Week’s Headliner:

We’re in the final weeks of the TBS Championship tournament! Tonight the first finalist will be determined when Ruby Soho goes one-on-one with Nyla Rose. Ruby is the only competitor in the final four that didn’t get a buy-in; she earned her spot, and she’s ready to prove it. Nyla talks a big game, but is clearly worried about Ruby. Why else would she orchestrate continuous brutal beatdowns?

Arguments could be made in favor of both competitors, but really, this one is Ruby’s to lose. She made a splash when she showed up in AEW, and while she has had some great matches, she has fallen short when they really counted. Even if she doesn’t win, making it to the TBS Championship finals would be a big boon to her career.

The Title Scene:

The World Champion may have retained his belt against Bryan Danielson, but there is no way this feud is over. The match ended after the duo hit the time limit draw, which may have been satisfying to the audience but not so much for the wrestlers. If we know anything about Danielson, it’s that he doesn’t give up easily. This is a capital F feud, and they are going to ride it all the way to the bank.

The World Women’s Champion, Dr. Britt Baker, and her sometimes bestie, Tony Schiavone, are throwing a Christmas Party! Let’s hope it goes better than their depressing Thanksgiving dinner. Wonder if Riho is invited?

The Tag Team Champions have temporarily put their feud with FTR to bed. This means they have plenty of time to battle Jurassic Express!

Sammy Guevara, the TNT Champion, is fully entrenched in a “the enemy of my enemy is my tag partner” situation. Cody Rhodes may be next in line for a title shot, but the duo has seemingly teamed up to take out The Men of the Year. This feels like the beginnings of an actual Cody Rhodes heel turn. Maybe.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-CM Punk and MJF will finally get their hands on each other when they team up with Sting & Darby Allin and FTR, respectively. Nothing says chaos like a six-man tag match full of deep animosity and hatred. Happy Christmas!

-Adam Cole is battling Orange Cassidy tonight. OC has had his number for a couple of weeks, but Cole has been hinting that a new face may be joining the ranks to help him soon. Could we see the debut of Kyle O’Reilly tonight?

-Griff Garrison is seeking revenge for his stablemate after Malakai Black blinded her with demonic goo. Black also spit in the face of his new acolyte while whispering sweet nothings in their ear. The internet believes it’s the one and only Brody King, and we may very well see the debut of the big man soon!

Tune into AEW on TNT at 8pm ET to see how all this plays out.