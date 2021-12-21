Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Rumors for the Day:

WWE wants Steve Austin to have a “meaningful” role at WrestleMania 38 in Texas, per WrestleVotes. It wouldn’t involve wrestling, but something more than just appearing. They’re said to be working on creative.

Even though his paternity leave is over, Fightful Select reports Mustafa Ali is not on the road with WWE because creative has nothing for him.

Quebec has instituted new lockdown measures in light of a record number of new COVID cases on Monday, including closing concert venues and mandating sporting events be played without fans in attendance. This has cast doubt on the WWE house show planned for Laval on Dec. 30. The company hasn’t made an announcement, but PWInsider notes that tickets are no longer available on Ticketmaster.

There’s speculation, including from WrestlingNews.co, that Madcap Moss & Happy Corbin will soon be splitting up with Moss going face.

Alex Hammerstone confirmed to Fightful that he’s signed a new multi-year contract with MLW.

