Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Andrew Zarian of Mat Men noted recently that there seems to be a divide happening between wrestlers in AEW and WWE, with a growing belief that many wouldn’t switch to the other company even if given the opportunity.
- Ringside News claims the WWE writing team was told that SmackDown this past week was to feature “some big shifts” in the Roman Reigns/Brock Lesnar feud and nothing else.
- On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned a belief that Bray Wyatt may have been released by WWE because he wanted out and “made a lot of noise about it.”
- The new line on WWE not wanting independent wrestlers is that the company will look at anyone on the men’s side if they’ve got the right size and look, per the Observer.
- They also said that they would look at women from the Indies — Rok-C was at a recent tryout — but the main focus there is looks and not necessarily size.
