Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

Regarding fan speculation Triple H could leave WWE to work with another wrestling company or even start his own, PW Torch’s Wade Keller said a company source told him it wouldn’t happen: “Hunter cannot cash out and just leave without it affecting the family dynamic in a way that was just more negative than something Triple H would do... Hunter is either gonna work in WWE or not but not work against them in the pro wrestling business.”

WWE began talking contract extension with Johnny Gargano in October, per Fightful Select. The company’s been impressed with how he got new stars over with The Way stable.

The company is also working to re-sign Kyle O’Reilly. O’Reilly was said to be surprised his contract is up at the end of December, as WWE’s been known to extend wrestlers when they miss time as he did at the start of the pandemic.

Dave Meltzer tweeted that despite his being pulled from the Lucha Bros match with FTR on AEW Rampage this Friday, Rey Fenix will be wrestling with Penta El Zero M when they challenge FTR on Saturday at Triplemania Regia.

At a March of Dimes event, Stephanie McMahon said the Netflix documentary series on Vince McMahon would premiere sometime in 2022.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.