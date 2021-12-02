Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Coming soon...

Beyond Uncharted Territory Season 3 Episode 9 / Fete Forever (Dec. 2 / 5)

—Uncharted Territory (Dec. 2, 8 pm ET)—

Air Show (MACH10 & Razerwyng) vs. Brick City Boyz (JCruz & Victor Chase) (c) (Discovery Gauntlet) BUSSY (Allie Katch & EFFY) vs. Price City Hooligans (Alec Price & B3CCA) Kaia McKenna vs. Megan Bayne Carlos Romo vs. Rhett Titus Masha Slamovich vs. SLADE Matt Makowski vs. Trish Adora

—Fete Forever (Dec. 5, 4 pm ET)—

Rickey Shane Page vs. SLADE Max the Impaler vs. Willow Nightingale Megan Bayne vs. Leyla Hirsch Alec Price vs. Blake Christian Kimber Lee vs. Masha Slamovich Beaver Boys (Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. “Smart” Mark Sterling & VSK Bill “DUTCH” Carr vs. Dan Barry (No Disqualification Match) Matt Makowski vs. Wheeler YUTA Alex Shelley (c) vs. Ruby Soho (IWTV Independent Wrestling Championship)

Beyond have two big shows for you this week, folks! Uncharted Territory rolls on, and Beyond returns to Fete Music Hall in Providence, Rhode Island, for the first time in years! And what a card, too with obvious standouts being Ruby Soho challenging Alex Shelley for the IWTV title and Team Tremendous exploding in a brutal and violent no DQ match!

Check it out live on IWTV, friends.

GCW So High / So Alive (Dec. 3-4)

—So High (Dec. 3, 8 pm CT)—

Dante Leon (c) vs. Jack Cartwheel (Loko Championship) Allie Katch vs. Gino Medina EFFY vs. Sadika Bryan Keith & Mysterious Q vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) ASF, Chris Carter, & Drago Kid vs. Demonic Flamita, Gringo Loco, & Low Rider Bandido vs. Tony Deppen Atticus Cogar vs. Nick Wayne Alex Zayne vs. Ninja Mack

—So Alive (Dec. 4, 8 pm CT)—

Allie Katch vs. Thunder Rosa Demonic Flamita vs. Tony Deppen Jimmy Lloyd vs. John Wayne Murdoch ASF vs. Joey Janela Charli Evans & Everett Connors vs. Second Gear Crew (AJ Gray & Matthew Justice) Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. Dante Leon & Ninja Mack (GCW Tag Team Championship)

GCW are in Texas this week with a fine double-header. The Briscoes reign continues, Tony Deppen tests himself against two of lucha’s finest, and more!

Check it out live on FITE, folks.

Freelance Underground You’re Gonna Shoot Your Eye Out! (Dec. 4, 7 pm CT)

Billie Starkz vs. Kayla Kassidy Matt Knicks vs. Project MONIX GPA vs. Shane Mercer Laynie Luck vs. Storm Grayson (c) (FU Independent Championship) Calvin Tankman (c) vs. O’Shay Edwards (FU Championship)

Last but not least, Freelance Underground are back with a slice of Chicago excellence for you!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Biff Busick & Team Tremendous vs. Kevin Steen & Young Bucks

Starting off hot with this bangin’ trios match courtesy of Beyond, and the best thing is we’re shockingly close to being able to get a rematch in 2022! Enjoy!

Davienne vs. Masha Slamovich

Moving on we’ve got some hard hitting action from Limitless, check it out!

GCW LA Fights

Last but not least, GCW have this full show packed with the hottest California talent. Don’t shake a stick at ‘em, just watch it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.