Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 35 results & Week 36 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Dec. 12-18: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

‘Nuff said.

Behind Rampage’s perfect debut, the new ROH World champ received a ton of support after Final Battle. The wackier half of the 12 time Tag titleholders snuck into the Top 10, too.

AEW’s swing through Long Island didn’t do anything to dampen our enthusiasm for their Max vs. Phil feud.

We also popped big for the Dragon’s last Dark Order warm-up, and the #1 ranked woman taking care of business against the Dentist’s muscle.

NXT’s newest Hardcora star made an impression in WarGames, and lots of folks are on board with SmackDown’s babyface Beast.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 35

1. Hook

2. Jonathan Gresham

3. MJF

4. CM Punk

5. Cora Jade

6. Riho

7. Bryan Danielson

8. Brock Lesnar

9. John Silver

10. Mark Briscoe

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where we now have three people in triple digits (before the decimal point), and a jerk in the Top Ten...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Dec. 11

1. Roman Reigns - 158.5

2. Bryan Danielson - 105.5

3. CM Punk - 100.5

4. Cesaro - 53

5. Hangman Page - 52.5

6. Finn Bálor - 48.5

7. Kenny Omega - 48

8. Sasha Banks - 44.5

9. Miro - 44.33

10. MJF - 43

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.