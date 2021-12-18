Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Windham Rotunda/Bray Wyatt is focused on his movie and isn’t in a rush to return to pro wrestling, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Since he had a contract similar to the one Kevin Owens just signed, “unless he was living incredibly large, he shouldn’t have financial issues forcing him back until he feels like it.”
- Dave Meltzer writes he isn’t sure if Windham will eventually sign with AEW or Impact: “At one point he was apart on money from both promotions.”
- The WON also notes that while they haven’t confirmed it with company officials, word backstage is that Sami Zayn has already re-signed with WWE.
- Fightful says there have been several ideas put forth this year regarding the return of Sonya Deville as an active competitor. For example, WWE actually had graphics made showing Deville as a participant in July’s Money in the Bank ladder match.
- While discussing streaming services, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian mentioned that AEW is working on “some sort of archive” where you can “go back and watch everything.”
