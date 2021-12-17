Wrestle Kingdom’s NJPW vs. NOAH show will mostly consist of tag matches

New Japan is expanding their premiere event from two nights to three this year, with the final date a promotional warfare affair with Pro Wrestling NOAH.

The two companies held a press conference today (Dec. 17) to lay out the card for Jan. 8’s Wrestle Kingdom 16 Night 3: NJPW vs. NOAH show in Yokohama Arena. It’s a fun-looking line-up, but it’s unsurprisingly got an exhibition feel. All but two of the matches are multi-man bouts, and the most notable thing is probably that KENTA will return to his roots and represent the promotion he spent most of his career with (NOAH) instead of the one he currently works for (NJPW).

Kosei Fujita vs. Yatasuka Yano

Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Satoshi Kojima & Yuji Nagata vs. Muhammad Yone, King Tany & Akitoshi Saito

SHO vs. Atsushi Kotoge

Taiji Ishimori & Gedo vs. HAYATA & Seiki Yoshioka

El Desperado & DOUKI vs. YO-HEY & NOSAWA Rongai

Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato vs. Daisuke Harada, Hajime Okara, Daiki Inaba, Yoshiki Inamura & Kinya Okada

Zack Sabre Jr. & Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Naomichi Marufuji & Yoshinari Ogawa

Taichi, Minoru Suzuki & TAKA Michinoku vs. Takashi Sugiura, Kazushi Sakuraba & KENTA

EVIL & Dick Togo vs. Go Shiozaki & Masa Kitamiya

Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Keiji Mutoh & Kaito Kiyomiya

Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi vs. Katsuhiko Nakajima, Kenoh, Manabu Soya, Tadasuke & ALEJA

The match order is yet to be announced, but New Japan’s two aces Tanahashi and Okada against former IWGP & GHC Heavyweight champ Mutoh and multi-NOAH titleholder Kiyomiya or the ten man faction battle between Los Ingobernables de Japon and Kongo seem the likely main events.

New Japan vs. NOAH will stream live on Abema PPV.